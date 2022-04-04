SA’s records 889 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 97%

Monday, April 4, 2022

The cumulative number of COVID-19 recoveries reported in South Africa now stands at 3 611 123 - reflecting a recovery rate of 97.0%, as the country reported 889 new cases of the disease.

In a statement released by the Department of Health, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reported in South Africa is 3 722 954 with 889 new cases reported over the past 24 hours, representing a 5.3% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng with 42% confirmed cases, followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal with 25% and the Western Cape with 19%.

The Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State 4%; Mpumalanga 3%; North West 2%; while Limpopo accounted for 1% and the Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of new cases.

A total of 23 909 698 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, and these include 12 999 476 conducted in the private sector with 10 569 new tests conducted and 10 910 222 tests conducted in the public sector with 6 116 new tests conducted.

“Four deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 100 050 deaths,” the department said.

Meanwhile, 33 821 204 vaccines have been administered as at 7pm on Sunday. – SAnews.gov.za

 

