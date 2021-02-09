Public Works Minister’s husband passes away

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille’s husband has passed away.

The Minister’s husband, Edwin de Lille, passed away on Sunday following a long illness.

“The news has come as a great shock to all of us who never saw Minister De Lille's strength and commitment to her work wavering during this time of her husband's illness. She continued to display the utmost diligence and professionalism in her work,” said the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

In a statement on Monday, the department extended its condolences to the Minister and her family. – SAnews.gov.za

