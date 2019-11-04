Procter & Gamble’s R300m investment lauded

Procter & Gamble’s investment in a new Always sanitary pads manufacturing plant, which has created 300 jobs, has been welcomed by Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nomalungelo Gina.

The R300 million plant was launched in Kempton Park on Friday.

Gina said the commissioning of the new Always manufacturing facility, which is an additional line to the existing facility in Kempton Park, was a giant step forward.

“Today [Friday] we are giving practical implementation to our investment mobilisation drive. I am pleased that we are now seeing the fruits of our investment mobilisation drive and that throughout the year, there have been a number of projects completed and launched,” said Gina.

The P&G investment was a testament to the company’s continuing and increasing investments into South Africa and the region.

“This investment demonstrates the commitment of P&G to continue to grow and contribute to the growth of our country and region in addition to over R1 billion that has already been invested by P&G since 2009.

“We are seeing a new additional manufacturing facility being introduced for the Always sanitary pads, and we are also witnessing an additional line being added to the Pampers production line bringing the latest in the innovation and technology to South Africa,” she said.

The sixth administration was committed to working in partnership with the private sector, labour and civil society to unlock growth, create jobs and build an inclusive economy.

“In demonstrating government’s commitment, National Treasury this year announced zero VAT rate on sanitary pads which P&G advocated strongly for and through the robust and dynamic partnership between government and industry.”

The Deputy Minister was pleased to see the commitment of P&G to the empowerment of women and girls.

“As the dti we are pleased to see that there is a strong focus on women entrepreneurship, investing in SMMEs and a partnership with WEConnect to empower women entrepreneurs, the backbone of the SA economy,” said Gina.

Meanwhile, Gina also welcomed the release of the 2019 edition of the World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index (GCI), which indicates that South Africa’s overall ranking improved from 67 out of 140 nations in 2018 to position 60 out 141 nations in 2019. – SAnews.gov.za