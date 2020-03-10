President welcomes ruling on Public Protector’s report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the Gauteng High Court’s ruling dismissing the Public Protector’s report, which alleged that he violated his oath of office.

President Ramaphosa applied to the court to have the findings and remedial action of the Public Protector into whether he violated the Executive Ethics code, declared unlawful and set aside.

“The court reaffirmed the President’s assertion that there was no factual basis for the Public Protector’s finding, that the President misled Parliament in relation to a donation made to the CR17 campaign from Mr Gavin Watson of African Global Operations,” said Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko on Tuesday.

The court further found that the Public Protector had no jurisdiction to investigate the President’s 2017 ANC presidential campaign - CR17 - nor was he obliged to make disclosure of the donations received by the CR17 campaign.

The CR17 campaign was the President’s 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

It was also found that the Public Protector had no foundation in fact and in law to arrive at a conclusion that the President had involved himself in unlawful activities.

“The Presidency welcomes the settlement of this matter and reaffirms its commitment to honest and effective governance,” said Diko. – SAnews.gov.za