President Ramaphosa saddened by MEC Makgoe’s passing

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the passing of Free State MEC for Education, Tate Makgoe and a member of his security detail in a vehicle accident near Winburg, in the Free State early today.

This was announced by the Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya during a media engagement on relevant topical issues of public and media interest on Sunday.



“The President’s thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of the MEC and his protector and we wish the surviving driver a speedy and full recovery,” Magwenya said.

Makgoe died on the N1 outside Winburg around 01:30am when their motor vehicle collided with two cows. Upon arrival at the scene, the Free State Emergency Services crew found three occupants of the vehicle trapped and they used the Jaws of Life to free the occupants and unfortunately, two were declared dead on the scene.

Makgoe has served as the Free State MEC for Education since May 2009. He was sworn in as a member of the Free State Provincial Legislature in May 1994.

The President also expressed his condolences to the families of the 19 people who died in incidents on roads in Limpopo on Friday the 3rd of March.

Magwenya urged everyone to do what they need to do, to stay safe on the country’s roads. – SAnews.gov.za