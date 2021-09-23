President Ramaphosa to lead countrywide celebrations of Heritage Day

Thursday, September 23, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the countrywide celebrations of Heritage Day on Friday.

The President will join a virtual ceremony hosted by the Western Cape province under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Maxeke: Celebrating South Africa’s Intangible Cultural Heritage”.

Government has declared 2021 as the “Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke” to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of the pioneering human rights activist whose legacy has paved the way for generations of anti-apartheid and present day social activists working for the improvement of socio-economic conditions for all South Africans.

According to the Presidency, endowed with abundant diversity of indigenous knowledge, languages and beliefs, South Africa’s intangible cultural heritage cements the identity and belonging of all its people.

These attributes are expressed in language, arts, customs, religion, clothing and food and the preservation of our natural habitat.

The national motto, “All diverse people unite” reflects the national values tolerance and respect for human, social and cultural rights.

“Heritage Day 2021 will celebrate the human treasures and living legends who are the repository of traditions and culture, knowledge and accumulation of intellectual capital,” said the Presidency.

President Ramaphosa will address the virtual Heritage Day celebration that will be broadcast on major news channels and government digital platforms from 12:00. – SAnews.gov.za

