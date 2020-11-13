President Ramaphosa congratulates newly elected President of Côte d’Ivoire

President Cyril Ramaphosa on behalf of government and the people of South Africa extended his congratulations to President-elect Alassane Ouattara and the people of Cote d’Ivoire for conducting successful elections.

President Ramaphosa, who also serves as Chair of the African Union (AU), has taken note that the Ivorian Constitutional Council on 9 November 2020 confirmed Ouattara as the winner of the 31 October 2020 Presidential election and was elected as President.

In this regard, President Ramaphosa said the successful conclusion of the election signifies yet another positive step towards the deepening of democracy on the African continent.

President Ramaphosa assured the President-elect of his commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation between South Africa and Côte d'Ivoire, which is underscored by the need for the two countries to work together to advance Continental integration.

The President also noted the statements of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observation Mission and the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) which declared the Ivorian Presidential elections satisfactory. – SAnews.gov.za