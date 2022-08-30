President Ramaphosa congratulates Angola President João Lourenço on his election

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Angolan President João Lourenço

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President João Lourenço and the people of the Republic of Angola on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Angola.

Angolan President João Lourenço secured a second term in office after his MPLA party was declared the winner of the country's election on Monday.

Sending his warmest and most sincere congratulations, President Ramaphosa said the election results reflect the trust and confidence the Angolan people have in him.
 
“I am looking forward to working with President João Lourenço to strengthen the strong and cordial bilateral relations between our two countries, as well as in matters of mutual interest in the African continent and our region, the Southern African Development Community (SADC),” President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa said it further gives him great pleasure that the elections were conducted in a calm environment, wherein the people of Angola exercised their democratic right of electing a government of their own choosing. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

PRASA board appoints Acting Group CEO

1170 Views
30 Aug 2022

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

287514 Views
13 Jun 2022

Government is dealing with illegal migration

812 Views
30 Aug 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

228764 Views
21 Sep 2021

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

30271 Views
23 Jun 2022

African Swine Fever outbreak in Northern Cape

2104 Views
31 May 2018

SAnews on Twitter