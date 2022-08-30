President Ramaphosa congratulates Angola President João Lourenço on his election

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President João Lourenço and the people of the Republic of Angola on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Angola.

Angolan President João Lourenço secured a second term in office after his MPLA party was declared the winner of the country's election on Monday.

Sending his warmest and most sincere congratulations, President Ramaphosa said the election results reflect the trust and confidence the Angolan people have in him.



“I am looking forward to working with President João Lourenço to strengthen the strong and cordial bilateral relations between our two countries, as well as in matters of mutual interest in the African continent and our region, the Southern African Development Community (SADC),” President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa said it further gives him great pleasure that the elections were conducted in a calm environment, wherein the people of Angola exercised their democratic right of electing a government of their own choosing. – SAnews.gov.za