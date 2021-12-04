President Ramaphosa concludes State Visit to Côte d’Ivoire

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire for the warmth and hospitality displayed during his two-day State Visit to Abidjan.

Departing Abidjan for Ghana on Friday, the President said he had concluded what he called “the most successful visit” which exceeded his expectations.

“The warmth and hospitality and the reception we got here in Côte d’Ivoire has just cemented a very strong relationship that’s evolving. For us as South Africans to have embarked on this journey to Francophone West Africa, to open a market between French speaking Africans and English speaking Southern Africans is for us a great boon so we are immensely happy,” the President said.

At a diplomatic level, the President said that the South African delegation emerged with a great deal of success.

“At an economic level, we have been able to get our private sector who came in their large numbers to [have a] look at opportunities and form relationships.”

President Ramaphosa has invited his counterpart President Alassane Ouattara, to South Africa on a State Visit. He added that business is enthused about the visit that will take place next year.

“We would like him to come to Cape Town so that we can also show him our hospitality but also deepen the relationship between our countries at diplomatic and political levels. The signing of the nine agreements between the two countries is a very good sign and the building of a very strong foundation for future dealings between our two countries,” he said.

Concluding his remarks before boarding a plane to Ghana, President Ramaphosa said the visit had been a success and that he was pleased with what has been achieved.

Earlier in the day, the President was received by Patrick Achi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire for a tour at the Autonomous Port of Abidjan, one of the busiest container ports in West Africa.

He then proceeded to laying the foundation stone of the new headquarters of MTN in Abidjan with Prime Minister Achi and Djibril Ouattara, CEO of MTN Côte d'Ivoire. –SAnews.gov.za