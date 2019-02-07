President lauds Total’s discovery of gas condensate

Total’s discovery of the gas condensate off the coast of South Africa will have significant consequences for the country’s energy security and the development of the industry, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Thursday, Total announced that it had made a significant gas condensate discovery on the Brulpadda prospects, located on Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin, 175 kilometres off the southern coast of South Africa.

“This could well be a game-changer for our country. We are extremely encouraged by the report… about the Brulpadda block in the Outeniqua Basin, which some have described as a catalytic find,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President on Thursday delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA) during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

“We congratulate Total and its various partners and wish them well in their endeavours. Government will continue to develop legislation for the sector so that it is properly regulated for the interests of all concerned,” he said.

Total Senior Vice President: Exploration, Kevin McLachlan, said the Brulpadda discovery was drilled in a challenging deep water environment.

“With this discovery, Total has opened a new world-class gas and oil play and is well positioned to test several follow-on prospects on the same block,” McLachlan said.

Total drilled this exploration well with the latest generation drilling ship and was able to leverage its experience in similar environments, such as the West of Shetland, United Kingdom.

Total and its partners now plan to acquire 3D seismic, followed by up to four exploration wells on this licence.

“Block 11B/12B covers an area of 19 000 square kilometres, with water depths ranging from 200 to 1 800 meters, and is operated by Total with a 45% working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25%), CNR international (20%) and Main Street, a South African consortium (10%),” the company said. –SAnews.gov.za