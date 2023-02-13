President condemns targeting of KZN Premier’s family

Monday, February 13, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the intimidation of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and her family in their private home by alleged protesters.

In a statement on Monday, the President welcomed the current investigation into the incident in which a group of people made their way to the Premier’s private home under cover of darkness to intimidate the Premier and her family.

President Ramaphosa has wished the Premier and her family well in the aftermath of this harassment, and condemned this action in the strongest terms.

The President said the country must condemn and resist any and all attempts by anyone to render society lawless and chaotic.

“The Bill of Rights in our Constitution affirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected, as well as the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources.

“These rights apply to each and every citizen, including elected leadership or public officials, who choose to serve our nation, and their families.

“These rights must be respected even when people have legitimate issues to raise, and such issues must be raised through the channels that exist within our open democracy,” the President said. – SAnews.gov.za

