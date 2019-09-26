Possible job losses at Sibanye’s Marikana operations disheartening

Thursday, September 26, 2019

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has expressed concern at Sibanye-Stillwater’s announcement that it has started with retrenchment consultations at its Marikana operations.

“It is disheartening, in these tough economic times when the country is faced with increased unemployment, to hear of potential job losses at Sibanye-Stillwater,” said the department on Wednesday.

This as the precious metals mining company advised that it will enter into consultation with relevant stakeholders in terms of Section 189A (S189 process) of the Labour Relations Act, 66 of 1995 (LRA), regarding the restructuring of its Marikana operation and associated services.

In its announcement on Wednesday, Sibanye said it has been experiencing ongoing financial losses at Marikana with certain shafts having reached the end of their economic reserve lives.

“In line with Section 52 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), the department urges all stakeholders to engage in good faith and explore all possible options to save jobs,” said the department.

The DMRE implored stakeholders to act responsibly and with due care as they deal with a sensitive matter which involves the livelihoods of employees and their immediate families.

Sibanye said through the formal Section 189 consultation process it, together with the affected stakeholders, will consider measures to avoid and mitigate possible retrenchments and seek alternatives to the potential cessation or downscaling of operations.

The S189 process follows a detailed three month review of the Marikana operation, post the Lonmin acquisition becoming effective in June 2019. The review and planning process included the simulation of alternative scenarios to minimise job losses. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Security officers to get salary increase

130427 Views
17 Sep 2018

SA lauded for move towards Universal Health Care

228 Views
26 Sep 2019

SA calls for cooperation to fight terrorism

194 Views
26 Sep 2019

Join the President’s virtual book club

1102 Views
25 Sep 2019

No place for drug lords to hide

1008 Views
25 Sep 2019

Public servants take a stand against GBV

202 Views
26 Sep 2019