Pandor attends G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has arrived in Bali, Indonesia, to attend a two-day G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (G20 FMM).

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the meeting is scheduled to take place from 7 - 8 July 2022.

Held under the theme ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’, the G20 FMM will discuss current geopolitical tensions across the world, their humanitarian, as well as socio-economic impacts, and the role and contribution of the G20 in strengthening multilateralism.

“On the margins of the G20 meeting, Minister Pandor will have bilateral discussions with some of her counterparts to discuss issues of multilateral cooperation and mutual interests,” the department said on Wednesday.

Pandor’s visit to Bali follows her successful engagement in Singapore with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan.

While in Singapore, Pandor also visited various government and business entities, such as the National Research Foundation (NRF) and the Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE), to strengthen cooperation and explore further development exchanges between South Africa and the island country. – SAnews.gov.za