North West communities urged to ignore ‘Mahikeng Total Shutdown’ call

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West province has urged community members to ignore a message that is doing rounds on social media about the so-called "Mahikeng Total Shutdown" on Wednesday.

The message is meant to mobilise the public to take part in an illegal activity.

“Law abiding citizens are advised to respect the rule of law and not to participate in actions that are destined to undermine and challenge the authority of the State,” the South African Police Service said in a statement.

“The use of social media platforms to encourage, incite and mobilise others to commit crime is therefore discouraged,” the police said.

The SAPS warned they will not tolerate any criminality or action intended to cause destruction to properties including essential infrastructure and disruption of basic services.

“We are therefore calling upon all members of the community to not only avoid being part of any action that is intended to undermine or challenge the authority of the State, but to also report all criminal acts to the police,” said Lieutenant General Sello Kwena. – SAnews.gov.za