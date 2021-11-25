MTBPS shows government’s commitment to prudent fiscal discipline

Thursday, November 25, 2021

The recent Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) sends a strong message of commitment to prudent fiscal discipline, says Cabinet.

Addressing the media during a post-Cabinet briefing, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said government had a clear plan to guide the economy through the turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic and place the nation on a long-term growth path.

This much was illustrated in the recent 2021 MTBPS.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presented the MTBPS in Parliament on 11 November 2021.

The Minister said Cabinet fully supported the financial path set out in the MTBPS, saying it sends a “strong message of our commitment to prudent fiscal discipline.”

He said: “As part of our social commitments, 60% of our budget was allocated to housing development, free basic services, employment programmes, health, education and social grants.”

Intra-African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF2021)

In the same meeting, Cabinet said the successful IATF2021 – held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban from 15 and 21 November 2021 – helped deepen cooperation and boost intra-African trade and investment.

The Fair brought together business leaders to share trade, investment, market information and broaden investment opportunities on the continent.

South African goods and services were also profiled and marketed to build networks and partnerships to increase exports into the continent. – SAnews.gov.za

