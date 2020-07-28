Mlangeni’s funeral set for Wednesday

Government has outlined details of the Special Official Funeral for the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe Andrew Mokete Mlangeni.

The struggle veteran passed away on 20 July 2020, at the age of 95, following an abdominal complaint.

His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at the University of Johannesburg, Soweto Campus starting from 9am. This will be followed by a burial at Roodepoort cemetery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for Mlangeni.

In terms of the Presidential Declaration, the National Flag will fly at half-mast between Friday, 24 July 2020 and the morning of Wednesday, 29 July 2020.

Messages of condolence

Government has set up a memorial page for anyone wishing to send messages of condolence to the Mlangeni family and friends.

The page can be found on https://www.gov.za/AndrewMlangeni.

Messages can also be sent by email to: condolences@gcis.gov.za as well as https://www.facebook.com/GovernmentZA.

Live broadcast

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will broadcast the funeral live on television and radio channels.

The funeral service will be streamed live on the following government online platforms with the hashtag #RIPAndrewMlangeni:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed on the day of the funeral between 8h00 and 12h00. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Magalemela and Masina Roads

Magalemele and Ncwane Roads

Ncwane, Ndlovu and Lethoasa Streets

- SAnews.gov.za