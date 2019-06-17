Learners to battle it out at schools’ choral competition

Pupils will again sing their hearts out at the South African Schools Choral Eisteddfod (SASCE), which will get underway next week.

“SASCE remains one of the most crucial school enrichment programmes that promotes unity in diversity, national reconciliation, a new South African national identity, social transformation and social cohesion among learners,” said the Department of Basic Education on Monday.

Also known as the ABC Motsepe SASCE, the school choral and traditional music competition will kick off on 24 June.

The 2019 edition celebrates the 19th year of the competition, which is one of the department’s significant cultural events on the annual school calendar.

The aim of the competition is to enhance the various singing talents of South African learners through various stage performances and music.

It works towards this vision by addressing embedded cultural, traditional and indigenous messages and meanings that promote nation-building, build a sense of belonging, and help define a South African national identity.

“The department values this programme as it resonates well with government’s vision to improve the quality of life for all citizens, free the potential of each person and build a united and democratic country.”

“Music, like all other forms of cultural expression, is an important weapon of education. So much is invested in this exercise precisely because it advances the holistic development of the young, preparing them for constructive lives fulfilling to themselves, their country and their people,” said the department.

Learners will compete under various categories that include solo soprano, mezzo soprano and small ensemble, among others.

More than 7 000 learners from the provinces are expected to participate in this year’s competition, with an expected daily attendance of 5 000 plus members of the audience made up of parents, educators and the general public over the course of the four day competition.

The competition, which will be held at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg, will conclude on 28 June. - SAnews.gov.za