Lawlessness a crime against SA’s stability: President

President Cyril Ramaphosa says lawlessness is a crime against the country’s prosperity and stability as a nation, and those who want to upset public order must expect to face the gravest impact of the law.

The President has condemned the resurgence of public violence that claimed two lives in Johannesburg on Sunday.

“Government will not allow sporadic lawlessness and violence to disrupt the safety and livelihoods of millions of South Africans and the majority of foreign nationals in our country who are law-abiding and have the right to conduct their lives and businesses in peace,” he said.

The President sent his condolences to the families of the two persons who were reportedly and respectively stabbed and shot – the latter incident involving a large group of armed attackers.

President Ramaphosa applauded law enforcement agencies for the arrest of at least 16 people during Sunday’s operations to bring calm and order to Johannesburg.

“Lawlessness, injury and death inflict a great psychological and economic cost that lasts long after victims are buried, arrests are made and streets are cleared. This cost holds back our country and undermines all the efforts we are making to grow a South Africa that offers opportunity to all who live in it.”

The President called on law enforcement agencies to maintain vigilance and firmness in dealing with individuals or groups who take the law into their own hands and violate the dignity and rights of people without raising grievances with the relevant authorities. – SAnews.gov.za