Landers to UN High-Level Segment on Human Rights

International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers will this week attend the United Nations High-Level Segment of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, in Switzerland.

The segment will start on Monday.

The HRC meets against the backdrop of numerous challenges in the world that impact on human rights, peace and security and development.

“The Council presents an opportunity for developing countries, including South Africa, to ensure that human rights and development issues are made central to any future discussions in the United Nations system,” the department said in a statement.

The High-Level Segment will be attended by numerous Heads of States, Foreign Ministers, Deputy Foreign Ministers and other dignitaries, including the United Nations Secretary General and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Deputy Minister Landers attendance of this session will amplify the importance South Africa places on human rights, in particular the Human Rights Council.

“[The year] 2019 marks the last year of South Africa’s back-to-back membership on the Council. The Deputy Minister will deliver South Africa’s national statement at the High Level Segment and during High Level Panel debates, emphasising South Africa’s commitment toward the strengthening and deepening of the multilateral system of global governance and the rule of law, despite increasing unilateralism and the growth of populist and ultra-nationalist forces in the world,” the Department said in a statement.

On the margins of the 40th Session, Deputy Minister Landers is expected to have bilateral meetings with leaders of various delegations. – SAnews.gov.za