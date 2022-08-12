KZN women MECs urged to improve women’s conditions

Friday, August 12, 2022

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has called on women appointed to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive council, to use their new positions to improve the conditions in which KZN women live under.

The call comes after the appointment of six women as members of executive council (MECs) by the newly appointed Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The MECs are Nomagugu Simelane for Health, Nonhlanhla Khoza for Social Development, Neliswa Nkonyeni for Finance, Bongi Sithole-Moloi for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mbali Fraser for Education, and Amanda Mapena for Sports and Culture.

Committee Chairperson, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba commended the appointment of the six and called on them to ensure that value is added to government strategies to address inequality, poverty, unemployment and gender-based violence (GBV).

“These appointments were made on the basis of the women’s track records on service delivery and their commitments to the Premier’s call to change the lives of the people of KZN.

“These women are not new to positions of this nature and to the responsibility of serving the people. The committee therefore trusts that they will rise to this new occasion,” Ncube-Ndaba said.

 She added that the committee is always available to provide any support it can within its mandate. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

48498 Views
19 Jul 2022

Unemployed graduates to help Home Affairs in digitisation drive

1600 Views
11 Aug 2022

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

277656 Views
13 Jun 2022

SA negotiates settlement to clear citrus blocked in EU ports of entry

1162 Views
11 Aug 2022

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

24638 Views
23 Jun 2022

President welcomes 14 new ambassadors to South Africa

336 Views
12 Aug 2022

SAnews on Twitter