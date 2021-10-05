KZN CoGTA to investigate Zululand Municipality’s alleged R5m breakfast

Tuesday, October 5, 2021
MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has called for a probe following Zululand District’s alleged R5 million business breakfast. 

According to reports, the district municipality hosted the breakfast at Elangeni Hotel, Durban, last Thursday.

IOL said the event to woo investors was attended by business heavyweights, while Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi delivered the keynote address.

“The investigation will look into whether council approval was sought for the expenditure and any other issue relating to the hosting of the so-called breakfast,” provincial CoGTA said.

Hlomuka has warned municipalities that his department will not hesitate to act where there are allegations of wrongdoing. – SAnews.gov.za

