Kidnapping kingpin’s alleged accomplice nabbed with hijacked vehicle

Police have arrested a 43-year-old suspect believed to be linked to detained suspected kidnapping kingpin, Faizal Charloos, following an integrated intelligence-driven operation, led by the National Counter Crime Intelligence unit.

The unit, working together with Gauteng Provincial Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation unit, Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Gauteng, Tracker Connect and private security received information that Charloos had a cell phone smuggled into his cell, and that he was using it to communicate with his alleged accomplices on the outside.

Charloos, who is behind bars, was arrested in March 2022, for his alleged involvement in a string of kidnapping cases and for terrorising businessmen in Gauteng.

Police national spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said at the time of Charloos’s arrest, millions of rands, believed to be ransom payments from the families of kidnap victims; stolen and hijacked vehicles - some of them fitted with blue lights, police bullet proof vests and automatic rifles were some of the items seized from his residence.

“Intelligence information pointed the police to a residence in Lenasia where Charloos’s alleged accomplice was arrested on Tuesday, 15 November 2022.

“He was found in possession of a cell phone, which preliminary investigations revealed that he was using to send money to Charloos via e-wallet and also made other payments as ordered by Charloos,” Netshiunda said.

He said the suspect was also found in possession of a white Toyota Hilux affixed with false registration plates and further investigations confirmed that the vehicle was hijacked in Lyttelton in July 2016.

“Police are following several leads and more arrests cannot be ruled out. The 43-year-old suspect will appear in court soon,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za