Home Affairs’ system down

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The Department of Home Affairs says it is currently experiencing a system downtime which has affected the issuing of smart ID cards and passports.

However, all other services remain available in all Home Affairs front offices across the country and have not been affected.

“A technical team is working around the clock to resolve the issue and restore all services. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to citizens and clients, and remain committed to improving services we render,” said the department on Wednesday. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

R133 billion in investments announced for SA

652 Views
06 Nov 2019

GDE admission placement period extended

1939 Views
04 Nov 2019

Online learner placement period commences in Gauteng

13912 Views
18 Sep 2019

Labour's new scam alert!

6105 Views
04 Apr 2019

Government to release 20 land parcels for housing in Cape Town

628 Views
06 Nov 2019

Home Affairs’ system down

492 Views
06 Nov 2019