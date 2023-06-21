Health dept’s Maja appears in court over Digital Vibes tender scandal

The National Department of Health says it has noted the media reports about one of its senior officials, Popo Maja, who appeared in court on Wednesday, 21 June.

“We will first gather more information about the alleged charges before making any pronouncement on the matter,” the brief statement read.

According to News24, Maja, who is the Director of Communications at the National Department of Health, has appeared in court on corruption charges related to the R150 million tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

The same publication said Maja has been charged with two counts of corruption for his alleged involvement in awarding a National Health Insurance (NHI) and COVID-19 media campaign contract, which was scored by Digital Vibes.

“The department upholds its position of zero tolerance to fraud and corruption and will allow the legal process to take its course without any interference.

“The department believes in the principle of innocent until proven guilty, and procedural fairness will be adhered to in order to afford Mr Maja space and opportunity to deal with the case.” – SAnews.gov.za