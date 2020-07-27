Eskom’s Dabengwa resigns

Monday, July 27, 2020

Eskom’s non-executive director, Sifiso Dabengwa, has resigned.

Eskom’s interim board chairperson, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, announced Dabengwa’s resignation in a statement on Monday.

“Mr. Dabengwa tendered his letter of resignation to the Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr. Pravin Gordhan, on 23 July 2020,” said Makgoba.

The interim chairman and the board thanked Dabengwa for his contribution to the continued turnaround of Eskom during his tenure, and wished him well in future.

Eskom is an entity of the Department of Public Enterprises.

Dabengwa was announced as part of the new board members for the power utility in January 2018 in a move to strengthen governance and management at the parastatal. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA changes disability grant payment dates

3925 Views
23 Jul 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

188769 Views
29 Apr 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

35572 Views
18 Jun 2020

Eye of the COVID-19 storm

650 Views
27 Jul 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

91693 Views
02 Apr 2020

SA's natural deaths spike during the COVID-19 pandemic

817 Views
27 Jul 2020

SA News on Facebook