Elliotdale man arrested for girlfriend’s murder

Monday, July 5, 2021

A 35-year-old man from Gusi Administrative area, outside Elliotdale, has been arrested in connection with a woman who was reported missing at the beginning of June 2021.

It is alleged that the woman went missing while she visited her boyfriend in Elliotdale and never returned home.

A thorough investigation by detectives led to the arrest of her boyfriend for murdering her in June 2021.

The suspect pointed out the scene of the crime where the deceased's remains were found. He was immediately arrested and charged for murder.

Captain Siphokazi Mawiza confirmed the suspect will appear in court tomorrow.

“The details of the case are quite sensitive, the names of the perpetrator and victim can only be released after the suspect stands in front of a magistrate tomorrow,” Mawiza said.

District Commissioner Brigadier Ngangema XXakavu said the police will continue to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that perpetrators are behind bars and face the full might of law." -SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

184593 Views
17 May 2021

SA moves to lockdown level 3, with tighter curfew and alcohol restrictions

59359 Views
15 Jun 2021

COVID vaccination for those aged 50 and above to start on 15 July

17307 Views
25 Jun 2021

Teacher vaccination 101

19992 Views
07 Jun 2021

Minister urges unions to return to the wage negotiations

773 Views
05 Jul 2021

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

270069 Views
16 Apr 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter