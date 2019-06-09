Eight arrested after foil cash-in-transit robbery

Eight men alleged to be Cash-In-Transit robbers have been arrested after members of the South African Police Service foiled an attempt to execute a heist at Evaton Mall in the Vaal.

A multi-disciplinary team comprising of various law enforcement agencies including members from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department spotted five vehicles with false registration number plates after holding observation in various areas on Saturday.

Police said a chase ensued between the suspects and the multi-disciplinary team which led to a shootout.

As a result, eight suspects were arrested, one male suspected died after one of the vehicles caught fire after crashing into a home in Sebokeng.

Police say two other suspects were taken to hospital under police guard.

Incriminating evidence such as two rifles and three magazines were recovered by the team as well as five vehicles.

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla Sitole, has hailed the members involved for continuing to stamp the authority of the state and protecting the republic.

"I am pleased that members continue to thwart these heinous crimes and to bring perpetrators to book. We are indeed making great strides in stabilising the CIT related crimes," said Sitole.

Police are still searching for five suspects.

Members of the community are encouraged to report any information that can lead police to the whereabouts of the suspects to the police's Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Police say the information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality. – SAnews.gov.za