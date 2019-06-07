Don’t be corrupt!

By Nthambeleni Gabara

Newly-appointed Public Service and Administration Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has a clear message for the country’s public servants – don’t get involved in corrupt activities.

Speaking at an event to welcome him as the Minister for Public Service and Administration at the Batho Pele Building in Pretoria following his appointment last week, the Minister urged government employees to live within their means.

“You can live without corruption … You can work for government, getting your salary…whatever salary you are getting, satisfy your needs step by step and live a normal life where you will be able to cater for yourselves and your family.

“We can live normal lives that are progressive without stealing a cent from government, it is possible,” he said.

Minister Mchunu said corruption undid the good work government has been doing.

“Today our government is known for corruption, we struggle to tell people out there what democracy is all about. Indeed, the bad seems to have buried the good things that have been done by this government and witnessed by everybody,” he said.

He said it was time, under the new administration, for public servants to change how they do their work.

Public servants must enjoy working for government and serve the nation by rendering quality services.

Public servants are expected to shine, excel and take over from those who liberated the country and become torchbearers of those whose lives have not changed much since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

“Don’t stand between government and the people enjoying progress in your own lives by failing to do what government is asking you to do,” he said.

The Minister said there is a huge responsibility to deliver services to the 57 million people who expect public servants to take initiative, perform, go down to provinces and do their work with speed.

People no longer want government leaders who visit their communities to offer empty promises and that the days where people will just be happy to see a Minister or Mayor in their area are gone.

“Public servants should be people of conscience with an urge to take South Africa forward and should ask themselves every day at the end of the day, how have they have grown South Africa,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za