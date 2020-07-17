Didiza “not on social media”, denounces fake accounts

Friday, July 17, 2020

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has warned the public about a number of fake social media accounts purported to be hers.

Didiza said she has been inundated with calls from concerned citizens, verifying whether she is the one they have been engaging with on these social media platforms.

The Minister confirmed that she is not on any social media platform, and distanced herself from the fraudsters who are impersonating her.

She also confirmed that there is no European Union Development Funding programme that she is involved in.

“I urge all of you to be vigilant against anyone who impersonates me. These fraudsters are working day and night to get your hard earned money,” Didiza warned.

The Minister has since reported the matter to both the South African Police Service and Facebook.

She further urged all affected people to continue verifying with her office upon receiving such requests and to open criminal cases with the South African Police Service. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Substitute teachers needed in public schools, applications open

786 Views
17 Jul 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

180838 Views
29 Apr 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

26619 Views
18 Jun 2020

Tips to boost your immune system during COVID-19

587 Views
17 Jul 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

88567 Views
02 Apr 2020

Post Office announces grant payment dates

8425 Views
28 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook