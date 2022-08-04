Deputy President attends female farmer’s dialogue in Thaba Nchu

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Deputy President David Mabuza - in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture - will today address the launch of the Female Farmer’s Dialogue to be held in Thaba Nchu, in the Free State.

The dialogue brings together female entrepreneurs who are subsistence, smallholder and those who have reached commercial level from across the various districts of the province. 

The event will be preceded by a visit to the De Plante Flowers, a project that specialises in vegetables and cut flowers. The project is an initiative of the Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela and Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Thembeni Nxangisa in collaboration with the African Farmer’s Association of South Africa (AFASA).

The Deputy President will then pay a courtesy visit to the Barolong boo Seleka Royal Palace (Ga Kgosi).

The government has prioritised women-owned projects for the 2022/ 2023 financial year, and will handover letters of support to 31 women-owned projects in the province.

The dialogue is in line with this year’s Women’s Month observed under the theme: “Generation Equality; Realizing Women’s Rights for an Equal Future”. – SAnews.gov.za

