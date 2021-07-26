Defective Tiger Brand’s cans recalled
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on consumers to return defective KOO and Hugo’s canned foods to any retail store.
In a statement on Monday, NCC Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the commission has been made aware of a recall of certain products by Tiger Brand.
“We urge consumers who have these products in their possession to verify the barcodes as well as manufacturing dates. If they form part of the recall, they should immediately return these products to any retail store for a full refund with or without any receipt,” Mabuza said.
The canned vegetables that are affected by the recall were produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.
According to Tiger Brands, the recall is because of a side seam weld defect that may cause a leak.
In terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), consumers have a right to fair value, good quality and safety.
“While the commission is pleased with Tiger Brands’ investigation into this problem and the precautionary recall, consumer safety comes first, therefore, the commission will only rest when all these products are removed from the market and consumers get their refunds. Our inspectors are monitoring the recall based on the Recall Guidelines,” Mabuza said.
The following canned products form part of the recall:
|
Product Description
|
Weight
|
Barcode
|
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
|
410g
|
6009522300586
|
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce Sauce-Lite
|
410g
|
6009522306571
|
Hugo’s Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
|
410g
|
6009522305536
|
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 pack (New)
|
4x 410g
|
6009522307653
|
Koo Butter Beans in Brine
|
410g
|
6001024023543
|
KOO Butter Beans in Tangy Curry Sauce
|
410g
|
6001024000469
|
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
|
420g
|
6001024024007
|
KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Sauce
|
420g
|
6001024035003
|
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato & Herb
|
410g
|
6009522303006
|
KOO Baked Beans in Curry Sauce
|
410g
|
6009522303020
|
KOO Baked Beans in Hot Chakalaka
|
410g
|
6009522303013
|
KOO Baked Beans in BBQ Flavoured Sauce
|
410g
|
6009522308117
|
KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Wors Flavoured Sauce
|
410g
|
6009522308124
|
KOO Creamstyle Sweetcorn
|
415g
|
6009522300562
|
KOO Whole Kernel in Brine
|
410g
|
6001024386655
|
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Sweet and Spicy Curry Sauce
|
420g
|
6009522300296
|
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Hot Curry Sauce
|
420g
|
6009522300289
|
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Curry Sauce
|
420g
|
6001024549913
|
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Cape Malay Curry Sauce
|
420g
|
6009522307639
|
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Durban Curry Sauce
|
420g
|
6009522307646
|
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Brine
|
410g
|
6001024103184
|
Helderberg Fresh Garden Peas in Sweetened Brine
|
400g
|
6009522308506
|
KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine
|
410g
|
6001024223318
|
KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine
|
400g
|
6009522308186
|
KOO Surfmaid Peas Petit Pois in Sweetened Brine
|
400g
|
6009522308193
|
KOO Short Spaghetti in Flavoured Tomato Sauce
|
410g
|
6001024383623
