Defective Tiger Brand’s cans recalled

Monday, July 26, 2021

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on consumers to return defective KOO and Hugo’s canned foods to any retail store.

In a statement on Monday, NCC Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the commission has been made aware of a recall of certain products by Tiger Brand.

“We urge consumers who have these products in their possession to verify the barcodes as well as manufacturing dates. If they form part of the recall, they should immediately return these products to any retail store for a full refund with or without any receipt,” Mabuza said.

The canned vegetables that are affected by the recall were produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.

According to Tiger Brands, the recall is because of a side seam weld defect that may cause a leak.

In terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), consumers have a right to fair value, good quality and safety.

“While the commission is pleased with Tiger Brands’ investigation into this problem and the precautionary recall, consumer safety comes first, therefore, the commission will only rest when all these products are removed from the market and consumers get their refunds. Our inspectors are monitoring the recall based on the Recall Guidelines,” Mabuza said.

The following canned products form part of the recall:

Product Description

Weight

Barcode

KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

410g

6009522300586

 

KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce Sauce-Lite

410g

6009522306571

 

Hugo’s Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

410g

6009522305536

 

KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 pack (New)

4x 410g

6009522307653

 

Koo Butter Beans in Brine

410g

6001024023543

 

KOO Butter Beans in Tangy Curry Sauce

410g

6001024000469

 

KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

420g

6001024024007

 

KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Sauce

 

420g

6001024035003

 

KOO Baked Beans in Tomato & Herb

 

410g

6009522303006

 

KOO Baked Beans in Curry Sauce

 

410g

6009522303020

 

KOO Baked Beans in Hot Chakalaka

 

410g

6009522303013

 

KOO Baked Beans in BBQ Flavoured Sauce

 

410g

6009522308117

 

KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Wors Flavoured Sauce

 

410g

6009522308124

 

KOO Creamstyle Sweetcorn

 

415g

6009522300562

 

KOO Whole Kernel in Brine

 

410g

6001024386655

 

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Sweet and Spicy Curry Sauce

 

420g

6009522300296

 

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Hot Curry Sauce

 

420g

6009522300289

 

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Curry Sauce

 

420g

6001024549913

 

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Cape Malay Curry Sauce

 

420g

6009522307639

 

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Durban Curry Sauce

 

420g

6009522307646

 

KOO Mixed Vegetables in Brine

 

410g

6001024103184

 

Helderberg Fresh Garden Peas in Sweetened Brine

 

400g

6009522308506

 

KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine

 

410g

6001024223318

 

KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine

 

400g

6009522308186

 

KOO Surfmaid Peas Petit Pois in Sweetened Brine

 

400g

6009522308193

 

KOO Short Spaghetti in Flavoured Tomato Sauce

 

410g

6001024383623

 

 -SANews.gov.za

