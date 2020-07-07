COGTA committee extends condolences to Kegakilwe’s family

The Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements has extended its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late North West Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC, Gordon Kegakilwe.

Kegakilwe passed away on Monday after a short and serious COVID-19-related illness.

Chairperson of the Select Committee, China Dodovu, said Kegakilwe’s death has robbed the people of the North West and South Africa of a dedicated servant who was committed to ensuring a better life for all.

“While we are saddened, we must remain grateful for the work he has done,” Dodovu said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dodovu also noted that Kegakilwe’s death comes at a critical time when the department he was leading was saddled with a heavy responsibility of turning around the municipalities in the North West province.

“We had engaged MEC Kegakilwe late last year and he had committed to ensuring that municipalities in the North West that were placed under Section 139 of the Constitution are returned to functionality for the benefit of the people of North West. The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the Kegakilwe family,” Dodovu said. – SAnews.gov.za