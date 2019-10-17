Cabinet approves promulgation of SA’s energy plan

Cabinet has approved the promulgation of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP2019) which provides a blueprint for South Africa’s envisaged energy mix.

In a statement following its fortnightly meeting in Thursday, Cabinet said the IRP2019 proposes nine interventions that respond to the country’s energy needs for the next decade.

In August 2018, Cabinet approved the release of the draft IRP2018 for public consultations, which took place between September and November 2018.

Most of the inputs received from the public, academics, experts from the energy sector and relevant stakeholders such as the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and the Portfolio Committee on Energy, were included in the IRP2019.

“The plan remains within the policy framework of pursuing a diversified energy mix that reduces reliance on a single or few primary energy sources. It will be revised in line with the changing energy sector environment,” said Cabinet.

The first IRP for South Africa was promulgated in March 2011. It was indicated at the time that the IRP should be a “living plan”, which would be revised frequently.

Meanwhile, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is expected to brief media on the approval of the IRP2019 on Friday.

The briefing is scheduled to get underway at the Government Communication Iand nformation System (GCIS) head office, in Pretoria at 10 am.

The approved IRP2019 will be gazetted and accessible through the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s website https://www.dmr.gov.za/. –SAnews.gov.za